Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho lowered their target price on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 36.60, a quick ratio of 36.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $49.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $245,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 91,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,419.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $304,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 209.6% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $2,396,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

