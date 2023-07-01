Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

CRM stock opened at $211.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 555.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

