Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank's stock.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.60. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.34%. Analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

