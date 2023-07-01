SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SALRF. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

