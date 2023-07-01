SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $13.87

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $14.26. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 412,441 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $562.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 96.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 159.5% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,257,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after buying an additional 772,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 483.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 799.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 274,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 234.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 264,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

