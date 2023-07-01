Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Stephane Biguet Sells 6,250 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00.

Shares of SLB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 53,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

