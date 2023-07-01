Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

