Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

