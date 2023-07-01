Scotiabank Boosts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Altius Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of ATUSF opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
Altius Minerals Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
See Also
