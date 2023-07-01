Scotiabank Boosts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ATUSF opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.