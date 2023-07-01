Scotiabank Cuts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$15.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IVPAF. Raymond James increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.