Scotiabank Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$34.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance
TSE:LIF opened at C$31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.59.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
