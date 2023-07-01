Scotiabank Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$72.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.70.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.25. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.68 and a 12 month high of C$66.04.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

