Scotiabank Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$72.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

