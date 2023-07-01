Scotiabank Trims Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price to C$49.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of CCJ opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

