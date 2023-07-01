Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.0% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

