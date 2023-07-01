Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBCF. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.