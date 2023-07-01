SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) and GBS (NYSE:GBS) Head to Head Analysis

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GBS and SeaStar Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

SeaStar Medical has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 859.32%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than GBS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GBS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -49.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GBS and SeaStar Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 94.08 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -4.96 SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A

GBS has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Summary

SeaStar Medical beats GBS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

