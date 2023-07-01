Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $242.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

