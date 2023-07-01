Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $558,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

