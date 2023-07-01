Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $250,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day moving average is $211.58. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $250.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

