Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Shares of APTV opened at $102.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

