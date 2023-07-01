Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.