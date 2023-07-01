Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 407,804.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 93,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.79.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

