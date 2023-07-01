Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $56.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

