Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dover by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $147.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.