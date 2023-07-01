Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $168.63 Average PT from Analysts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Sempra alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $145.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.53. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

About Sempra

(Free Report

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.