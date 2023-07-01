Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $168.63 Average PT from Analysts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.63.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Stock Performance
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
