Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Decreases By 63.2%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.04. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. Analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

