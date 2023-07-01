Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Increases By 507.4%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 507.4% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

