Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Expands By 438.5%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 438.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

