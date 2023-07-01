Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Expands By 120.9%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKSFree Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

