Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Grows By 300.0%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

IF Bancorp Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of IROQ opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Free Report ) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. IF Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.45% of IF Bancorp worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About IF Bancorp

(Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

