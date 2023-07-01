Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declines By 77.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

