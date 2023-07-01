Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Grows By 122.7%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sonova in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Sonova stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88.

Sonova Increases Dividend

About Sonova

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55.

(Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.