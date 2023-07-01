Short Interest in Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Increases By 74.6%

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,600 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the May 31st total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,586.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Welcia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welcia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

WLCGF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Welcia has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

