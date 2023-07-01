Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Rises By 400.0%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wienerberger Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of WBRBY opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Wienerberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is an increase from Wienerberger’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Wienerberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

