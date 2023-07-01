Short Interest in XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Expands By 220.0%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.
XP Power Stock Performance
Shares of XP Power stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. XP Power has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $41.74.
XP Power Company Profile
