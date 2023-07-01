Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,725,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 3,658,021 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Featured Stories
