Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,725,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 3,658,021 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

About Sibanye Stillwater

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 781,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 221,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

