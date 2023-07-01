Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives $23.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

SMEGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

SMEGF opened at $17.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.