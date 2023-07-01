SimCorp A/S (SICRF) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Free Report) is one of 287 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SimCorp A/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SimCorp A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SimCorp A/S N/A N/A N/A SimCorp A/S Competitors -30.61% -252.40% -7.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SimCorp A/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SimCorp A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 SimCorp A/S Competitors 374 1415 3164 18 2.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.29%. Given SimCorp A/S’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SimCorp A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

41.9% of SimCorp A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SimCorp A/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SimCorp A/S N/A N/A 116.15 SimCorp A/S Competitors $497.21 million -$13.44 million 593.88

SimCorp A/S’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SimCorp A/S. SimCorp A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

SimCorp A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SimCorp A/S pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SimCorp A/S peers beat SimCorp A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides investment management services, including portfolio management and trading, compliance management, performance and risk management, investment operations, investment accounting, fund administration, multi asset investments, alternative investments, investment book of record, and data warehouse and business intelligence, as well as environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investments. The company also offers data management, corporate actions, ESG data management, market data management, and security master services; and client communications, such as client reporting and sales enablement, and digital engagement platform. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

