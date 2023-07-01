Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
SNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of SNN stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
