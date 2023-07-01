Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $1,240.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,240.00.

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

SNN opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

