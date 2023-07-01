Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $288.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $289.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.77 and its 200-day moving average is $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total transaction of $510,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Snap-on by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

