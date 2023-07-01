Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.80.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

