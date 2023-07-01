SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 1,165 Shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.16% of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVIV opened at $48.63 on Friday. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

