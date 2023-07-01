SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 170 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after buying an additional 190,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after buying an additional 104,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52,033.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,513,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,508,545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average is $161.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

