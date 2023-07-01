SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 2,108 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $32.63 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

