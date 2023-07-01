SOL Capital Management CO Buys 940 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

