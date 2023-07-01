SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.21 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Shell by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 92,431 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

