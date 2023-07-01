SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.