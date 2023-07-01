SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,354.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 662,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 652,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

GS opened at $322.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

